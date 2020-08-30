Four For Khera

Khera claims pole in the Trofeo Pirelli, with Graham de Zille taking pole position in the Coppa Shell.

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) claimed his fourth pole position of the season in the second qualifying session at Donington Park after setting an excellent lap time of 1:08.151, qualifying ahead of H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) in second and series returnee Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) in third.

Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) continued his fine form and put in an impressive lap time of 1:08.975 to take pole position in the Coppa Shell class, and will start the race in third position overall. Jamie Thwaites (JCT Brooklands Leeds), and Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham), both replicated their form from Qualifying 1 to finish second and third respectively, rounding out the top three in the Coppa Shell class.