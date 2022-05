The Ferrari Show will be broadcast live on races.ferrari.com at 1.10 pm today, Sunday 7July. The Ferrari Show is the highlight of the Ferrari Racing Days at the Nurburgring, a special show for fans of the Prancing Horse. The event will star Pascal Wehrlein and Andrea Bertolini in the F60, the 55th single-seater built by Ferrari expressly for the Formula 1 World Championship.