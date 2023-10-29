Fleming and Sartingen champions at Finali Mondiali, with debuts for 499P Modificata and 296 Challenge

Ferrari Show. As the racing ended, the Mugello spectators were treated to the Ferrari Show, which, by way of tradition, brings down the curtain on the Finali Mondiali. Opening the parade were the 296 GTBs of the Corso Pilota, which then made way for the Maranello manufacturer’s two latest innovations: the 499P Modificata, driven by Olivier Beretta, and the 296 Challenge, with Andrea Bertolini at the wheel. Accompanying them on the track were three Formula 1 single-seaters: an F60 and two SF70-H and SF70-H models driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, Antonio Fuoco and Antonio Giovinazzi, respectively. Drivers Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon and Lilou Wadoux, meanwhile, were tasked with performing a few laps on the Tuscan track aboard the 296 GT3 and the 488 GTE.

The Mugello circuit was also the showcase for the two 499P protagonists of the FIA World Endurance Championship, complete with a driver change and pit stop refuelling simulation carried out by James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the No. 51 and by Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina in the No. 50.

A fly-over by a helicopter of the Tuscania Carabinieri paratroopers honoured the final line-up of cars on the main straight behind the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary Trophy. The uniformed servicemen descended, and the Italian Tricolour flag was unfurled, after which soprano Maria Claudia Donato thrilled the audience with her rendition of the national anthem.

Awards. The gala evening took place on Saturday in a setting graced by the display of some of the Maranello manufacturer’s iconic road and racing cars. The event also featured the public unveiling of two cars: the 296 Challenge, the ninth model in Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli history, which will debut in the 2024 season, starting with the Europe and North America series, and the 499P Modificata, a strictly limited series track car for gentlemen drivers for non-competitive use and derived from the Hypercar that triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the FIA World Endurance Championship. As a tribute to this historic triumph, Centenary Trophy awarded to the winning manufacturer at the Circuit de la Sarthe last June also appeared on the stage, in the presence of Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari Chief Executive Officer, Enrico Galliera, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Antonello Coletta, Ferrari Global Head Endurance and Corse Clienti, Ferdinando Cannizzo, Ferrari Head of Endurance Race Cars, and Amato Ferrari, AF Corse Founder, and the drivers who played a prominent role in the world championship season.

The winners of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, North America, Japan, and UK series also received their awards during the evening, which included the announcement of the venue for the 2024 Finali Mondiali, which will take place from 16 to 20 October at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.