Fleming and Gostner win Race-2 at Spa

Day two of the penultimate round of the season in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at Spa-Francorchamps saw wins for Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse), who keeps the race for the Trofeo Pirelli title open, while Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) won in the Coppa Shell. Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) celebrated with another triumph in the Trofeo Pirelli Am 2023, with Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) snatching his first win of the year in the Coppa Shell Am.

The circuit in the Ardennes also hosted the showdown of the British Prancing Horse single-marque series. The final race of the season saw H. Sikkens (HR Owen) cross the line first ahead of Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) with the latter clinching the Pirelli Trofeo championship trophy. In the Coppa Shell, Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) celebrated the title with a sixth win of the season.

Trofeo Pirelli. After the pole position secured in the morning, in a qualifying session made trickier by the still partly wet asphalt from the previous night’s rain, Thomas Fleming managed to hold the lead throughout the race, crossing the finish line first. The race ended behind the Safety Car due to an off without consequences at the rear of the field several minutes from the end. The young British driver – who also earned the bonus point for a fastest lap of 2'23"129 – thus reduces the gap to the leader of the overall standings, Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili), to 19 points. After yesterday’s win, the driver from Salento had to settle for fourth place, while having still pulled back three positions from the starting grid. Also on the podium was Bence Valint (Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest), runner-up, who was able to fend off until the very end, the overtaking attempts from a determined Adrian Sutil (Gohm - Baron Motorsport), third.

It was a perfect weekend in the Trofeo Pirelli Am for the newly-crowned champion Franz Engstler, who took pole position, the fastest lap time of 2'25"430 and first place on day two at the Belgian circuit, having led the race throughout. There was a tight tussle behind him with Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha), posting second, who replicated the result of Race-1, while third place went to American Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) thanks to a decisive overtaking manoeuvre on Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), fourth.

Classifications. With one win each in Belgium, Eliseo Donno and Thomas Fleming continue their challenge in the Trofeo Pirelli, which sees the Italian ahead by 19 points, with the title race to be decided at the final round of the season at Mugello during the Finali Mondiali week at the end of October. Franz Engstler, who was crowned champion of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, now boasts a 70-point advantage over his nearest rival.