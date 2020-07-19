First season pole for Kirchmayr

The fastest qualifier in Coppa Shell Race 2 proved to be Ernst Kirchmayr, while “Alex Fox” took pole position among the Am class contenders.

Coppa Shell. Race 2 qualifying produced a fastest lap of 1:50.882 for Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), leading to a first pole position of the season at the end of a thrilling session. The Austrian driver strategically waited over 10 minutes before taking to the track to snatch the best time from James Weiland (Rossocorsa) with a mere 0.093-second advantage. The American endeavoured to retake the pole position but was forced to end the qualifying session stationary at the side of the track after running out of fuel. Race stewards had to call a halt to proceedings as the American #109 driver had stopped in what was deemed a hazardous point. Third quickest time went to Roger Grouwels (Race Art Kroymans) ahead of fellow-countryman Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing).

Coppa Shell Am. Am class also featured a gripping battle which eventually saw “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) grab the pole position stopping the clock on 1:52.195 ahead of Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) who only made his on-track outing in the final ten minutes. Third spot went to Matthias Moser (Scuderia Gohm) ahead of Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) who span off into a barrier on the final lap.

The Race. The second Coppa Shell race to be held at the Barcelona circuit is due to get underway at 14.00.