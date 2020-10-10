First Pole For Hogarth

Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) was the star of qualifying, as he set a blistering lap time of 1:56.618 to take his first pole position, just ahead of Martin Smith (Graypaul Birmingham) in second. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) could only manage third position, the first time he hasn’t qualified on pole position in a session he’s been part of.

Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) set a lap time of 1:58.078 to take his first pole position of the season in the Coppa Shell, qualifying ahead of Race 1 pole-sitter, Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds). Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) will start from third position, ahead of Race 1 winner and Coppa Shell champion, Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds).