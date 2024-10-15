Ten 499P Modificatas at Imola

Ten Ferrari 499P Modificatas will be at the Imola circuit for the Finali Mondiali Ferrari. This is the last event of a programme launched in 2024, which has already proven highly popular among the Prancing Horse’s clients, with participation steadily increasing. Since March, Ferrari’s Corse Clienti department has offered an exclusive new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme. Through this initiative, owners of the 499P Modificata can benefit from Ferrari’s expert car maintenance services and support for use on the track at bespoke events.

Following its debut in March at the Mugello circuit, the 499P Modificata joined the F1 Clienti and XX Programme cars in the US at the Sonoma and Laguna Seca circuits (during Ferrari Racing Days), Balaton (Hungary), Suzuka (Japan), Le Castellet (France), Nürburgring (Germany) before this final appearance in Italy, at the circuit named after the Maranello-based manufacturer’s founder.

The car, developed only for non-competitive track use, is part of a strictly limited series derived from the Hypercar that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023. Free from the constraints of technical-sporting regulations, the 499P Modificata, unlike the Hypercar competing in the FIA WEC, can fully exploit its hybrid powertrain, delivering a maximum power output of 640 kW (870 hp). Four-wheel drive is activated at lower speeds, enhancing driver confidence and safety.



