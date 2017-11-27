Finali Mondiali return to Monza

27 novembre 2017

Maranello, 27 November 2017 - The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will host the 2018 edition of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. The Maranello brand fans and tifosi from 1 to 4 November will have the chance to see the last races of the three Ferrari Challenge series and the sessions of the exclusive XX Programmes and F1 Clienti activities. The show of the Scuderia. This will be Monza’s fourth time as the stage for the closing event of the Ferrari season after previously hosting it in 2001, 2004 and 2006. The event, which will also see the appearance of the Formula 1 Scuderia with a thrilling show, will as always include attractions in the paddock, with the range of production cars, the Store and a space for families and children. The stages. Monza will thus be the final round of the three series of the Ferrari Challenge 2018, which will begin respectively on 24 to 27 January at Daytona (North America), 22 to 25 March at Melbourne (Asia-Pacific) and, again 22 to 25 March, at Mugello, the Ferrari-owned track, which hosted the 2017 Finali Mondiali in October.