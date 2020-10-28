Finali Mondiali Ferrari postponed

The recent wave of Covid-19 cases affecting the whole of Europe and the consequent restrictions on movement imposed by the various national authorities has forced Ferrari to take the decision of postponing the Finali Mondiali due to take place at Misano Adriatico from 5 to 8 November.

Ferrari’s first priority has always been the health, well-being and safety of its drivers, clients and partners. As a result, the event has been postponed to protect the welfare of all involved.

Ferrari is fully committed to reorganising the Finali Mondiali as soon as feasibly possible to celebrate the Prancing Horse’s sporting achievements with its clients and tifosi alike.