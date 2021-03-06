MacNeil ready for Finali Mondiali and new season

North American champion Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) is focused on the final event of the season, the Finali Mondiali on Sunday morning, and on the start of the new season of the North American series, where he hopes to be among the contenders again.

“It has been a long racing season, which began last year at Daytona and ends now at Misano with the Finali Mondiali. I am grateful to Ferrari and Italy for making this event happen. I am satisfied with my two races, but now I have to keep concentrated and focus on tomorrow’s final event. And then the 2021 Ferrari Challenge North America season starts this month at Virginia Intl’Raceway, and I’m sure it will be another spectacular event”.