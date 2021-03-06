Neubauer and Brunsborg triumph in Race-2

The morning rain gave way to a tentative sun that dried the asphalt for Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. This certainly benefitted the spectacle on the track, with Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) and Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) going from pole to victory in their respective classes after a thrilling 30 minutes, from the start to the last exciting lap.



Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) got off to an aggressive start going after Neubauer in a spectacular head-to-head battle at the first chicane where the Frenchman came out on top. Tabacchi also had to temporarily yield second place to John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg), before regaining it with a clean passing move at the Quercia corner. Behind the trio, who were trying to pull away, Trofeo Pirelli AM leader Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) was ahead of Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) and Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126).

Ten minutes in, a double excursion into the sand by Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale), North America series driver, and Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing), Race-1 winner in the AM class, brought out the Safety Car. At the restart, Wohlwend passed Merckx moving into the fourth position in class. At the same time, Tabacchi lost control for a moment as he attempted to recover on Neubauer, again ceding second position to Wartique.

Once free of Brunsborg, who had to defend his class lead from Matùš Vyboh (Scuderia Praha), the Wohlwend-Merckx duo caught up with the leading trio for a spectacular last lap. While Neubauer secured the win and the fastest lap time, Wartique, Tabacchi, and Wohlwend fought a fierce and exciting battle of passing and counter-passing until the final turn. Wartique finished in second and Wohlwend third. A selfless Emanuele Maria Tabacchi finished just off the podium, ahead of Merckx. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari Westlake) won the American series.

The Trofeo Pirelli AM was exciting right down to the flag, with the Dane Brunsborg holding off Vyboh's attacks and recording the fastest lap time to take the win. Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) mounted the third step of the podium after improving throughout the race. Claude Senhoreti won the North America series.

With Race 2 over, the Trofeo Pirelli drivers can now prepare for Sunday's Finali Mondiali.