Neubauer: exceptional averages

Third triumph of the season for Frenchman Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage), reaffirming his potential while turning out high average results with three wins out of six races in Ferrari Challenge Europe. In yesterday’s Race 1 at Misano, the driver was unable to turn pole position into victory, however, redemption came today in Race 2: after starting from the first position on the grid, he was first passed the chequered flag.

“As I had already seen in Race 1 yesterday, the start at this circuit is very demanding and unfortunately it didn't go so well for me. The experience from the first race helped me and I figured out how to tackle the first corner. At that point, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi was very aggressive, trying to overtake me, but I managed to hold on to the first position which I then held until the finish line.”