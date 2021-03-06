The special link between Eileen Bildman and Ferrari

Eileen Bildman opens the doors of her garage and invites us to find out more about her past and her background with Prancing Horse cars; from the celebration of the legendary Ferrari Enzo, the first car from the Maranello manufacturer that Eileen ever fell in love with, to her special feelings for the 488 Challenge Evo in which she competed in the current season about to end at Misano.

We could not miss out on the moving memory of her son, who passed away in 2001 and to whom she has dedicated the livery of her Ferrari of Long Island car. Finally, Bildman wraps things up in her usual amicable way, eager to get back into the action: "Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to hit the track: start your engines, let's go!"

