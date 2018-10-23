Finali Mondiali at Monza

23 ottobre 2018

From 1 to 4 November, a weekend of pure adrenaline The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will host the 2018 edition of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. From 1st to 4th November, the Prancing Horse fans and passionate will have the chance to attend the last races of the three Ferrari Challenge series as well as the special practice sessions of the exclusive XX Programmes and F1 Clienti. Monza is one of the world’s most iconic circuits not only because it is one of the oldest tracks in the world, but more particularly since it is quite unique. Monza is the last proper temple of speed in motorsport, apart from oval circuits, and will host our final event of the season for the first time since 2006. On this legendary circuit, adrenaline, racing and passion will merge together in four days full of adrenaline dedicated to the customers and the enthusiast of the Prancing Horse. On the track the Ferrari Challenge drivers from all over the world, racing the final event of each championship, will alternate with the sessions of F1 Clienti and XX Programmes activities. The Formula 1 single-seater that wrote the history of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza will run again on this famous tarmac while the FXX, 599XX, FXX K and the new FXX K EVO will take the track with their immense power to thrill the people on the grandstands as well as the customers at the wheel. On Sunday, a record number of 488 Challenge will take the track in pursuit of the coveted world championship title. Expectations are high also for the Ferrari show with Formula 1 cars, the Competizioni GT cars and drivers, and the latest road cars from the range. There will be an area devoted to junior Ferrari fans, the Ferrari Store, a display of some of the most iconic Prancing Horse cars that will highlight the special relationship between the brand and the Autodromo Nazionale. Customers and enthusiast will have also the chance to have a close look to the brand new Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, the limited series unveiled at the Paris Motor Show. It’s a great event for all, in one of the most iconic locations, for a weekend to remember.