Finali Mondiali, around the world in 32 editions

Over more than three decades, numerous cities and several countries have provided the backdrop to the Finali Mondiali Ferrari. From Italy, by far the most frequent location, to the United States, the event has travelled around the world since 1993, with a renewed format after each edition.

In Italy. The Mugello Circuit has hosted the Finali Mondiali Ferrari more than anywhere else: some 16 editions have taken place at the Tuscan track, the first in 1993 and the most recent in 2023. Next is the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, where the event was held four times between 2001 and 2018. The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola then follows; it has played host to three editions, in 1998, 2022 and 2024. Three more Italian circuits stand out in the Finali Mondiali roll of honour: the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, with two editions, and the Autodromo Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi” and the Pergusa Circuit, each with one edition.

In other countries. The first edition held outside Italy was in 2009, when the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia was the location for the event. The Spanish track also hosted the 2010 and 2012 editions. The Finali Mondiali have also taken place once in Abu Dhabi and once in Daytona, in the United States.