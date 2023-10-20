Finali Mondiali and Mugello: a 30-year history

After two years, the International Mugello Circuit returns to host the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, consolidating a relationship rooted in the beginnings of the eagerly awaited event that concludes the sporting season: the very first edition was contested on the Tuscan circuit in 1993, while the latest – as suggested above – was in 2021. In between come many races, many champions, for an event that has been repeated on no fewer than 15 occasions to date.

Mugello has also proved the ideal stage for previewing new cars that are ready to take centre stage in the Maranello-based manufacturer’s one-make series, as in 2019 when the 488 Challenge Evo – evolution of the previous model – was unveiled to the public with the new mechanical and aerodynamic upgrade kit.

The first Ferrari to tackle the ups and downs of the Scarperia track at the Finali Mondiali in 1993, on the other hand, was the 348 Challenge, in its TB and TS versions, later followed by the F355 Challenge. If Mugello – which since 1988 has been owned by the company founded by Enzo Ferrari – was home to the Finali Mondiali on six occasions in the 1990s, the combination was repeated five more times in the first decade of the new millennium, when drivers competed in 360 Challenge and F430 Challenge cars. In the second decade of the century, on the other hand, the Tuscan circuit hosted the grand finale of the Ferrari season on five other occasions, with the 458 Challenge, the 458 Challenge Evo and the 488 Challenge in the limelight, then followed in 2021 by the 488 Challenge Evo, which will also be back on the track next weekend.

Mugello and Finali Mondiali Ferrari thus continue their shared journey, ready to celebrate their 16th time together from 24 to 30 October.



