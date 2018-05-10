10 maggio 2018

Francorchamps, 9 May 2018 - Ferrari Racing Days is one of the most anticipated events of the season, with over fifty 488 Challenges on track in addition to F1 Clienti and XX Programme cars. The seven-kilometre circuit is an irresistible attraction for drivers who are flocking to the Ferrari competition. The return of Merckx. Three Belgian drivers will line up for the Challenge. Florian Merckx is the most prominent among them. The Baron Motorsport team driver has clocked up three seasons in the championship including one title, won in 2016 in the Trofeo Pirelli in the Asia-Pacific series. Florian boasts eight victories, 10 fastest laps and as many pole positions. The Belgian is making his debut in the 488 Challenge. Obviously, Merckx will be competing in the Trofeo Pirelli. De Meeus to shine. Laurent De Meeus will be back on track in the Coppa Shell Am, after skipping the second race at Silverstone due to an accident at the end of Saturday’s race. The Ferrari GB driver shone at Mugello, and is expected to make up ground on his home track. Guy's debut. The third Belgian is Guy Fawe, driving for Scuderia FMA in his debut in the Ferrari Challenge. This driver has experience in the Trofeo Maserati but this is the first time he will have to handle the 670 horsepower of the 488 Challenge. In his favour is vast experience on his home track, which should make it easier for him as gets to know the Prancing Horse V8 twin turbo. He will be competing in the Coppa Shell. The Challenge programme has already started with the tests. The races will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 2:15 pm (Pirelli Trofeo) and 4 pm (Coppa Shell).