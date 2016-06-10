10 giugno 2016

Shanghai, 10 June – Adults and children, the inquisitive and the passionate, and people of different nationalities flocked to the International Circuit on Friday, the penultimate day of the Ferrari Racing Days at Shanghai. The roar of the engines drew the public to the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes pits while on Sunday it will be the turn of Scuderia Ferrari to put on a show, with Andrea Bertolini to meet the fans and entertain them with a stunning exhibition at the wheel of the Formula 1 Ferrari.