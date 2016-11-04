04 novembre 2016

Homestead, 4 November 2016 – The Ferrari Racing Days take place this weekend at Homestead, near Miami, with 70 Ferraris on track in the various activities organised by Corse Clienti. The drivers of the Ferrari Challenge North America will do battle on the infield of Miami Speedway, in the last act before the Finali Mondiali in just under a month at Daytona, but there will also be the cars of F1 Clienti and the XX Programmes, with all three of its vehicles represented, from the FXX of 2005 to the FXX K, the latest with over 1000 hp. Infinite power. The FXX Ks are most eagerly awaited along the track's 15 bends. Nine of these cars will be at Homestead, driven by the special customer-testers who at each session help Ferrari to understand the car better and thus design its next models. This hybrid car will also be driven by Jean-Claude Saada, one of the leading competitors at the Ferrari Challenge North America in the Coppa Shell class. In addition to the FXX K there will be the extraordinary 599XX and 599XX EVO, with their downforce particularly effective on a track like Homestead. The FXX of 2005, the founder car of the XX Programmes, will also be there showing how these cars never lose charm or performance. F1 Clienti. Miami Speedway will see the cars of F1 Clienti cars that made the history of the category, and that thanks to an event that only Ferrari could put on, return to thrill the fans on tracks around the world in the hands of a few lucky customers. The models that will lap in this edition of the Ferrari Racing Days will span 16 years of history. They range from the 412 T1 of 1994, the car that thanks to Gerhard Berger at Hockenheim brought the Scuderia victory after three barren years, to the 412 T2 of 1995, the last Ferrari Formula 1 with a 12-cylinder engine. The sound of this car is intoxicating and is universally recognised as one of the most exciting of all time. The fans will then see two queens of the track, the F2003-GA and the F2004, cars that dominated Formula 1 in the golden era of Michael Schumacher. Also of note is the presence of the F150° Italia of 2011, the car that won the British Grand Prix with Fernando Alonso. Along with the F1 cars there will also be a prototype, an extraordinary F333 SP prototype of 1994, the last car to win an overall victory for Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1998. Challenge. Homestead is also the scene of the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, with 38 drivers raring to go at the wheels of their 458 Challenge EVOs in the last two races before the Finali Mondiali of Daytona. The rankings are very open so it is bound to be quite a show. The track activities kick off on Friday at 9 am local time (2 pm CET) with the Esperienza Challenge, the Challenge North America and the first sessions of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes. Saturday and Sunday get going at 9 am with, in addition to the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes sessions, the two races of the Challenge, at 3 pm and 4 pm on Saturday and at 2 pm and 3 pm on Sunday. The show at Homestead is thus really something not to be missed.