22 settembre 2017

Silverstone, 22 September 2017 – Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone, the main European Corse Clienti event of 2017, kicked off with the first tests in the Challenge and the opening of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes sessions. The legendary Northamptonshire track, for years the home of the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, will host 80 cars taking part in three activities: the Ferrari Challenge, XX Programmes and F1 Clienti. Along with the sporting side, there will be the Passione Ferrari activities and a paddock full of attractions as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations. Ferrari Challenge. Silverstone will be hosting the fifth round of the 2017 season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. No one has yet sealed a title, and while there are clear favourites in some standings, in others the fight is still wide open. In the Trofeo Pirelli Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa) and local hero Sam Smeeth (Stratstone Ferrari) will attempt to give chase to Daniele Di Amato (CDP), who after missing the Valencia debut has proved invincible with five wins in a row. In the Trofeo Pirelli AM the battle is wide open between Jens Liebhauser and Martin Nelson, with the man from Formula Racing overtaking his Scuderia Autoropa rival in the last race at Le Castellet. The balance of power is also clear in the Coppa Shell, with Johnny Laursen well out in front ahead of Eric Cheung in an affair played out entirely within Formula Racing team. Everything is still up in the air in the Trofeo Pirelli 458 class, exclusively for the 458 Challenge EVO, between Galip Atar (Octane 126) and Holger Harmesn (Lueg Sportivo). XX Programmes. The cars of the XX Programmes are also eagerly anticipated. This is the Silverstone debut of the FXX K, the most recent car of this exclusive Corse Clienti activity, which packs 1050 hp, 860 from the heat engine and 190 from the HY-KERS system derived from Formula 1. Thirteen FXX Ks will line up alongside eleven 599XXs and 599XX EVOs, and three FXXs, the first car of this type of programme that can call on exclusive tutors such as Olivier Beretta and Marc Gené. F1 Clienti. The Spaniard will be the reference point of the special customers of F1 Clienti, the Ferrari programme that provides the Formula 1 cars of the most successful scuderia in the world to an exclusive group of owners. Cars on track to note include the F2002, the record making single-seater with which Michael Schumacher became world champion in July of that year, after the French Grand Prix; The F2003-GA, also world Drivers' and Constructors' champion with the German ace, and an F2008 belonging to current Scuderia Ferrari driver, Kimi Raikkonen. Aside from his role as a tutor Marc Gené will also feature on track in the F1 show on Sunday. In the paddock. The Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone promises to be a memorable event not only for its track activities. The new paddock of the famous British circuit will host a display of all the Challenge cars of the past, in celebration of the arrival of the 488 Challenge, the new car of the most famous single-make series in the world. Unveiled at the 2016 Finali Mondiali at Daytona the car made its debut at the start of the 2017 championships. Fans can also see the entire range on display, including the 812 Superfast, an extraordinary 12-cylinder car. The LaFerrari Aperta, iconic car of Ferrari's 70th anniversary celebrations, will also put on a good show, while visitors can treat themselves to a gift from the official Ferrari store.