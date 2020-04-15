Ferrari partners with Motorsport Network for official channel on Motorsport.tv

New channel to showcase the Prancing Horse’s racing and road car activities

Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the destination for millions of automotive and racing fans and Ferrari SpA today announced a partnership to create a new channel on the Motorsport.tv platform.

The Ferrari channel is a treasure trove for all fans of the Prancing Horse providing a wide range of racing activities.

Race and sporting coverage includes Competizioni GT, F1 Clienti, XX Programmes and Ferrari Challenge (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and UK) as well as a wide range of video content on the road car range. There’s also a spotlight on Ferrari’s participation in WEC, Le Mans 24 hours and Blancpain GT series. There are livestreams, full race replays, highlights, official model presentations and more.

Motorsport.tv is Motorsport Network’s proprietary OTT platform, providing over 1,000 livestreams a year, race highlights, original shows and documentaries dedicated to racing and cars. There are over 125 international and national race series covered as well as an exclusive full archive of 24 Hours of Le Mans. Motorsport.tv can be watched anytime, anywhere, on a broad range of streaming devices: online, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, etc.

Jane Reeve, Ferrari Chief Communication Officer said, “In a world where content is king, the agreement with Motorsport Network arrives at an ideal time allowing us to significantly amplify our story living. Story living as opposed to story telling because, without doubt, any Ferrari event involves the whole range of emotions and senses in a truly empathic experience. We are extremely pleased to be able to work together with Motorsport Network to share what it means to be Ferrari to an even larger global audience.”

James Allen, Motorsport Network’s President said, “We are very proud to make this announcement today of an exciting partnership with Ferrari and look forward to creating a channel that is a true destination for all fans of this legendary marque and to cross-leveraging with our other platforms to best serve the audience.”