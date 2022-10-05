Ferrari LMH presentation at the Finali Mondiali at Imola

A press conference at Imola saw the presentation of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. This event will be held at the circuit dedicated to the founder of the Maranello manufacturer from 25 to 31 October. The circuit on the banks of the Santerno river will host the final event in the Attività Sportive GT racing year for the second time. The 2022 edition will be enriched by an event eagerly awaited by many motorsport fans: the presentation of the LMH with which Ferrari will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship’s top class from next season. The fans in the stands will have the chance to admire the Prancing Horse Hypercar on its public debut on 30 October at the Ferrari Show.

Ferrari Challenge. The last act of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will be one of the highlights of the packed programme of activities on the track, with the thirty-year-old series’ Europe and North America titles awarded at Imola. The fourth round of the Asia Pacific single-marque series (which concludes in February) will also shape the race that will decide the overall Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell winners’ laurels. These races traditionally provide high-adrenalin events.

Non-competitive activities. Many rare and valuable cars will be displayed at the 4,909-kilometre Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The Ferrari Finali Mondiali is the only major event when all these cars come together, with access for all the fans. These jewels include the F1 Clienti cars that competed in the World Championship in the pre-hybrid era, XX Programme hypercars homologated for non-competitive track use, and Club Competizioni GT models that have made their mark on international racing over the past three decades. Fans will be able to access the designated grandstands and witness the show live, which will feature the full pageant of red Prancing Horse glamour, from Thursday 27 until Sunday 30 October.

296 GT3. Unveiled at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in July, the new 296 GT3 will debut in Italy. As of next season, it will represent the Maranello marque in the leading sprint and endurance races on the various continents. The GT that will pick up the baton from the 488 GT3 launched in 2016, which recently passed the five–hundred win mark in all the championships it has entered, will be available to photograph in the paddock. The symphony of its turbocharged V6 engine will resound during the track performance.

Le Mans Hypercar. The countdown is nearly over, with the LMH’s historic first public appearance set for the afternoon of Sunday, 30 October, when the prototype can be admired by fans on the grandstands, ideally taking them on a journey into the future. Indeed, the Ferrari Show will be graced by the complete unveiling of the prototype that will compete in the FIA WEC in the 2023 season. This new car marks Ferrari’s return to the World Championship’s top class half a century after its last appearance, when the 312 PB lined up on the grid of the most famous endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.