Ferrari Finali Mondiali season showdown at Imola

The Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari is hosting the culmination of the 2022 Corse Clienti season from 25 to 31 October, part of the traditional, lavish Ferrari Finali Mondiali event, which this year sees the highly anticipated official presentation of the Ferrari LMH, in which the Maranello manufacturer will make its return to the elite class of the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2023. Ahead of the championship-deciding race at the 2022 Finals, Imola will first offer the thrilling finalround of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, as well as the final leg of the North America series and the fourth date of the Asia Pacific championship.

The program. The 2022 European titles have already been awarded, however, the Trofeo Pirelli drivers of the North America series have yet to determine their winners, while both Coppa Shell categories proclaimed their champions at the previous race weekend in Sonoma.

The track in Emilia named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari, will also find room for the activities of the Club Challenge, the historical single-seaters of F1 Clienti, the non road-homologated cars of the XX Programme and the models from Club Competizioni GT, culminating with the Ferrari Show on Sunday.

In addition to the Ferrari LMH, the new 296 GT3, unveiled at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in July, is set to make its Italian debut: from next season the car will race in all the main sprint and endurance races, across the various continents, debuting at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January. The GT car will be present in the paddock and will take to the track for a dynamic display on Sunday.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. With all the titles awarded in the previous round at Mugello, the standings for the remaining podium positions are yet to be defined. After Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) became the second female winner to register her name on the Trofeo Pirelli honours list. The Frenchwoman edged out John Wartique (FML – D2P) and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) who will battle it out for the runner-up spot. Similarly, the race is on between the Am drivers for second and third spot behind Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes – IB FAST): the Frenchman has already sealed the title at Mugello, further enriching his personal trophy cabinet and reaching five titles in the Ferrari Challenge.

Most likely to claim the remaining steps of the podium will be Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), who starts favourite with 95 points in the table, and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), some 17 points behind. Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing), on 63 points, Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) on 60 and Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck – ZvO Racing) on 52 could all get back into contention. Not yet out of the running, at least in the battle for third place, is Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing).

In the Coppa Shell, Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) has already celebrated victory. Thanks to his sixth win of the season at Scarperia, he is now beyond the grasp of his rivals. There will be three contenders at Imola for the other two podium positions: Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing), on 199 points, Roman Ziemian (CDP - D2P) on 110 and Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) on 94. In the Am class, the title went to Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport Herter Racing). Battling it out for the runner-up spot will be Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München), on 99, and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), third, two points behind his fellow countryman. In addition to the two Germans, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) and Andreas König (Scuderia GT), separated by just six points, can also both aspire to the lowest step on the podium.

Ferrari Challenge North America. In the Trofeo Pirelli the title challenge involves Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), in the lead but just eight points clear of Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari). Also among the contenders is Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest), winner of the last round in Sonoma, adrift by 27 points. The competition is very evenly-matched in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class where Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) leads the category by just three points over Alfred Caiola (Ferrari of Long Island) and another three over Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver), while Aaron Weiss (Continental AutoSports) is lurking six points behind.

In the Coppa Shell, what initially appeared to be a two-horse race between Brian Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) and Michael Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) saw the latter prevail, turning out more consistent performances that peaked with the win at Sonoma which mathematically guaranteed the title. The season honours have already been decided in the Coppa Shell Am with the triumph of Tony Davis (Continental AutoSports): first across the line on four occasions, he missed out on the podium in just two races. The challenger attempting to stop him was Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), winner of the Ladies Cup, who finished runner-up.

Ferrari Challenge APAC. The Asia Pacific series tackles its fourth round of the season, the second held in Italy after the leg at Mugello. In the Coppa Shell, the leader of the championship standings Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) will be present, looking to extend his lead further. Hoping to challenge him will be Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), second on 19 points, while Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba) will try to reduce the current 48-point deficit from the top spot. In the Coppa Shell Am, Shigeru Kamiue (European Version), leader in the standings, will try to capitalise on the absence of his immediate rivals to come away with the largest possible points haul. The presence of Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) is confirmed after the twin wins recorded on the Tuscany track.

Finali Mondiali. Once the various races of the three series are out of the way, the most eagerly awaited moment of the season, the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, will take centre stage. All the 2021 champions will be present, intent on defending their titles: Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli and teammate Christian Brunsborg in the Am class, Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) in the Am category.

Timetable. After the opening days dedicated to testing and free practice, the serious business gets underway on Friday with Race-1 of the Coppa Shell Europe series at 2.00pm, while Trofeo Pirelli Europe and Asia Pacific will start at 4.20pm. Following on at 5.30pm will be the North America race. Saturday sees Race-2 Europe and Asia Pacific of the Trofeo Pirelli at 2.00pm, the North American race at 4.20pm and the European Coppa Shell race at 5.30pm. Sunday at 9.00am Finale Mondiale Coppa Shell Am and at 10.10am Coppa Shell. At 11.20am Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli and Am. Live coverage is available as usual on Ferrari's YouTube channel, while the website finalimondiali.ferrari.com will post all the information

and results.