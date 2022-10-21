Ferrari Finali Mondiali, public information

The Ferrari Finali Mondiali is a great end-of-year event that gathers all motorsport enthusiasts and Prancing Horse fans. The Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola hosts this year’s Finali Mondiali on the last weekend of this month. The public will be allowed into the dedicated stands from Thursday, 27 to Sunday, 30 October.

Track activities. The public highlight is the final act of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, which at Imola features the drivers of the Europe and North America series in the final round of the year. They will compete in the Finali alongside drivers from the Asia Pacific series, deciding the overall winners of the Trofeo Pirelli and the Coppa Shell. The circuit on the banks of the Santerno will also feature the F1 Clienti programme single-seaters, XX Programme hypercars, and Club Competizioni GT cars.