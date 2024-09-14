Yates secures 2024 Trofeo Pirelli championship. Dewhirst win keeps Coppa Shell hopes alive

Gilbert Yates is the new Trofeo Pirelli champion in the Ferrari Challenge UK. The Charles Hurst team driver was mathematically assured of the title thanks to victory in Race 1 at Silverstone in the final round of the season. Mike Dewhirst's (Dick Lovett Swindon) success keeps the fight in the Coppa Shell open, where Robert Rees still remains in the lead.

Qualifying 1. In Trofeo Pirelli, championship leader Gilbert Yates threw down the gauntlet in pursuit of the title, cementing pole with an impressive 2’04’’585 best lap time. In Coppa Shell, Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) once again demonstrated his quality, posting the fastest lap time of 2’07’’252 to secure pole position.

Trofeo Pirelli. Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) placed early pressure on poleman Yates, who worked diligently to consolidate his lead. After 10 minutes, the two Irishmen had built up a significant 10-sec gap ahead of third-placed 2022 and 2020 Ferrari Challenge UK champion Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), a position he eventually surrendered in an early retirement.

Unchallenged from behind, the showdown for the title commenced. Despite the best attempts of reigning champion Morrow, it was Yates who delivered a consummate drive to cross the line in first place following a race-long battle between the pair. His latest victory secured the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK championship in what has been an incredible debut season for the Irishman.