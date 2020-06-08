Ferrari Challenge UK calendar updated

The Ferrari Challenge UK
will return in July along with its sister Ferrari Challenge Europe and North America series. With British motorsport activities currently suspended, Ferrari and its partner MSVR announced the new Ferrari Challenge UK calendar, which offers the same number of rounds as originally planned. The first race is scheduled for Brands Hatch from 24 to 26 July. Unlike last year, the drivers will compete on both the Indy and GP configurations of the legendary British circuit. Donington Park, in its national configuration, will host the one-make Prancing Horse race on 29 and 30 August. The next round will take place at Silverstone two weeks later on 19 and 20 September. In previous versions of the calendar, the venue for the British Formula 1 Grand Prix was due to host the final act of the season. However, this task will now fall to Snetterton, whose “300” configuration will see the close of the Ferrari Challenge UK 2020 season on 9 and 10 October.