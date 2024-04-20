Comments from the Race 1 at Brands Hatch

The Indy configuration of the Brands Hatch circuit opened the sixth season of the Ferrari Challenge UK. Race 1 ended early with a red flag after Steven Dopson's incident, fortunately without consequences for the driver. The minutes leading up to the collision were intense, as recounted by the protagonists themselves.
Thomas Fleming, Trofeo Pirelli:
Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “I’m happy, I got away better at the start than I thought, got a good run and hopped along side Thomas Fleming. But Paddock Hill is a brave spot to try and go out around the outside so I tucked in behind him and just got my head down and into a bit of space. I’m delighted with how the first one went”.
John Dhillon, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I am satisfied, because the two protagonists at the front are just that bit quicker than me, I’m trying to find those 2/3 tenths of race pace, which I couldn’t do. But overall, I will take that as third. I wanted to hopefully have a restart, because I was then on the back of Morrow. But obviously there was a big crash on the entrance of turn one, I hope the driver is ok. Also, there was a lot of fluid on the last turn, so I think they got to 75% of the race and then they red-flagged and put the chequered flag out, but overall, I’m happy. Tomorrow a new race. New track. Obviously the first three corners are the same and looking forward to that because of the grand prix circuit. You really need to be here whenever they open that circuit because it is just an amazing track”.
Robert Rees, Coppa Shell:
Darren Howell, second place Coppa Shell: “I’m pleased with my first race. Pole position and second place today, can’t fault it. The car was fantastic”.
Gary Redman, thirs place Coppa Shell: “It was good. Exciting, nervous, but I enjoyed it. First couple of laps, it was a bit edgy, but settled into it. Lost a little bit of pace halfway through, and then I lost third place. But I gained that back and then made a good gap between me and fourth. But then the Safety Car came out and the race ended early. Tomorrow? One, I’ve got to learn the GP circuit, so we’re going out on the pushbikes tonight to do that. I also need to look at the data, get on the power a bit quicker, get on the brakes much, much harder. It’s just marginal gains which are going to give me that edge of performance”.