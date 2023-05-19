Driver comments after Race 1 at Oulton Park

The first day of round 2 of the Ferrari Challenge UK at Oulton Park track opened with rain in free practice and ended with sunshine during Race 1. Compared to the last round at Snetterton, the names of the winners did not change: Andrew Morrow in the Trofeo Pirelli and Paul Hogarth in the Coppa Shell were back to winning ways.
Andrew Morrow, Trofeo Pirelli winner.
2nd Place: H. Sikkens
3rd Place: Carl Cavers: “It’s really hard to overtake round here, unless someone makes a mistake. Andrew [Morrow] capitalised on a very slight mistake, and I mean, the slightest of mistakes from Hans, but he was there ready to go! At one point I thought I might get through as well, but Hans just closed the door and then he didn’t put a foot wrong. It was a nice clean race and I thoroughly enjoyed it, which is what it’s all about isn’t it!”
Paul Hogarth, Coppa Shell winner
2nd Place: Paul Simmerson
3rd Place: Jonathan Satchell: “Yeah, it was a fantastic battle. It’s lovely to battle with any either of the Pauls as they’re great competitors and you know they’re all safe which matters a lot in this sport. I saw him gaining on me and there were particular corners where I could gap him again and yeah, it was great – good fun. I'm pleased to have soaked up half an hour of pressure from behind!”