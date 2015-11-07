07 novembre 2015

Scarperia, 7 November – The third day of racing activities brought many delights to the Tifosi attending the Finali Mondiali at the Mugello Circuit near Scarperia, Italy. The drivers and fans have seen near perfect conditions all week, only alluding to what one would call a perfect weekend of racing. Fifteen drivers from the North American Ferrari Challenge took to the track for Race 2 of the finals, last round of the North American Series. Qualifying and racing among the Coppa Shell drivers of the European Ferrari Challenge, the North American drivers saw much traffic on the course. Trofeo Pirelli. Starting on the pole for a second time this weekend, Gregory Romanelli (The Collection) was unstoppable. He finished first on the podium in his class. Emmanuel Anassis (Ferrari Quebec) had a much better race today. Although not quite as fast as Romanelli, Anassis stayed ahead of the traffic to finish in second place. John Farano (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) closed the gap in the Trofeo Pirelli podium winners finishing in third place. Trofeo Pirelli Am. Perhaps the most exciting action of today’s race was the duel between James Weiland (Ferrari of San Francisco) and Anthony Imperato (Ferrari of Long Island). From the first lap to the last turn of the 30-minute race, the drivers battled for the lead. Although Imperato tried his chance for the overtaking, the space and strategy just wasn’t enough. Weiland was victorious in the end when Imperato made a mistake coming home third behind Ross Garber. Mike Zoi won the championship. Coppa Shell. The same drivers of the Coppa Shell class saw the podium today, but in a different order. Joe Courtney (Miller Motor Cars) was on fire today, finishing first on the podium steps after a steady qualifying session. Standing in second place was Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) and Chris Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) beside him in third. The 2015 season champion will be crowned tomorrow as all drivers from the Coppa Shell class race at 9:30 Am CET and the Trofeo Pirelli drivers at 11:30 Am.