23 settembre 2016

Lakeville, 22 September 2016 – After a 3-month break, the 458 Challenge EVOs will rev their V8 engines in the fifth round of the North American Ferrari Challenge 2016 season. The competition heads to Lime Rock Park, the Northeast’s most esteemed 1.5-mile racing circuit. Renowned for the high speeds seen along the Sam Posey and No Name Straights, the weekend will bring the Ferraristi and Tifosi from the tri-state region in support of the Prancing Horses competing on track. Shorter weekend. As the classic 7-turn circuit does not allow for racing activities on Sunday, the weekend schedule has been truncated to just Friday and Saturday for all of the action. Thirty cars will take to the track for practice and qualifying sessions. The races themselves will be separated between the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am competing against one another and the Coppa Shell class contending separately. Emmanuel Anassis (Ferrari Quebec) continues to lead in the Trofeo Pirelli class championship with 123 points. Steve Johnson (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) leads with 118 points in his Trofeo Pirelli AM class. And Joe Courntey (Miller Motor Cars) starts the weekend leading with 138 points in Coppa Shell. Show in the paddock too. Great racing spectacles will be showcased this weekend, but so will the grand Ferrari festival in the paddock. Alongside the current product range on display, Ferraris from all decades will gather in the car corral. From Classiches to the newest LaFerrari supercar, the sights and sounds of the everlasting horsepower rooted within the cars will delight fans of all ages. Tickets. General Admission is $55 and youths 16 and under are admitted for free with at least one accompanying adult. Tickets can be purchased at the circuit’s front gates.