Montreal, 12 June 2016 – A cold and bitter wind swept through the Ferrari Challenge paddock as the teams and drivers made their preparations for the final race of the weekend. As the V8 engines of the 458 Challenge EVOs were warmed up beneath each team's hangar, drivers conversed and analyzed strategies with their coaches. Spectators of the weekend were also beginning to find their seats in the various grandstands that hover above the 2.71-mile circuit. Trofeo Pirelli. Every year, June marks the return of the Ferrari Challenge to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in support of the Formula One Grand Prix. In line with the packed weekend schedule, qualifying for Race-2 was set by the current championship points after yesterday's showcase. Montrealer Emmanuel Anassis (Ferrari Quebec) started on the pole in his home turf and lead the race from start to finish. Although a majority of the race was held under caution due to an incident involving Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta), the early action on the circuit was intriguing. Anassis and Gregory Romanelli (The Collection) battled it out in the first corner after the front stretch, with Carlos Kauffmann (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) following on their tails. Anassis finished in first place with Romanelli in second and Kauffmann in third for the Trofeo Pirelli class. Kauffmann did mark the fastest lap with a 1:39.153. Pirelli Am. James Weiland (Boardwalk Ferrari) found himself again standing atop the podium steps. He gained his lead ahead of Steve Johnson (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) in the early laps before the caution flag came out. Patrice Brisebois (Ferrari Quebec) maintained his pace to finish second behind Weiland. Johnson closed the winners podium in third place for Trofeo Pirelli Am. Coppa Shell. Although he was short of winning in yesterday's competition, Joe Courtney (Miller Motor Cars) finished first in his class today. In second place was Chris Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) and Rick Lovat (Ferrari of Ontario) in third. The Coppa Shell class saw side-by-side action by Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) and Barry Zekelman (Ferrari of Ontario). Zekelman was veered off course for which Jean-Claude suffered a penalty due to incident responsibility. Next round. The Ferrari Challenge will return to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut for the fifth round of the 2016 North American season September 23-24. Follow and continue the conversation at @FerrariUSA using #FerrariChallenge.