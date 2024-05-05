Valint and Hassid clinch Race-2 honours at Mugello

Trofeo Pirelli. The race remained tightly contested until the exhilarating final lap for the top four contenders. Bence Valint emerged as the victor, securing his second triumph in the Ferrari Challenge after his win last year at Misano. Accompanying the young Hungarian on the podium, who also produced the fastest lap in 1'50"139, were former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock (Autohaus Ulrich), runner-up, and Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team) secured third place, having set the pole position for the day with a time of 1'47"202, over two seconds faster than the previous best performance ever achieved by a 488 Challenge Evo. Fourth was Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport), who was first past the chequered flag but was penalised for repeatedly exceeding the track limits, as were Glock and Baron.

No less exciting was the battle in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, where the win was claimed by poleman Hendrik Viol, for his maiden triumph in the Ferrari Challenge, ahead of Marco Zanasi (CDP - Pinetti Motorsport) and Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), winner of Race-1, who also produced the fastest lap in the class in 1'50"841.