Sonoma 23 luglio 2023

The Sonoma circuit is famous for its incredible elevation changes around the 12 turn, 2.52 mile road-course. Featuring over 160 feet of elevation change around a lap, the layout makes full use of the natural hills and valleys available. But no place offers a more dramatic example of that challenge than the Turn 3 and 3a complex. After coming up a dramatic incline into Turn 1, drivers race downhill and into the fast left, right sweep of Turn 3. As Chuck Whittall (Ferrari of Central Florida) explains, this sequence is especially important and especially challenging in this weekend’s edition of Know the Track.