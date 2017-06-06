Ferrari Challenge joins the Scuderia in Montreal

06 giugno 2017

Montreal, 5 June 2017 - Once again, Ferrari Challenge will join the Scuderia and the other teams of Formula One in Montreal, Quebec as part of the Grand Prix du Canada weekend. Over forty 488 Challenge and 458 EVO cars will take to the grid in practice sessions on Friday, followed by racing action on Saturday and Sunday in the second round of the 2017 Ferrari Challenge season. A Competitive Opening to 2017. Drivers head to Montreal after a very competitive opening round at Laguna Seca. Over the course of four races over two days at the historic race course, eight different drivers took victory across the four separate classes. Tight competition was a feature up and down the field as drivers came to grips with the immense power and improved electronic controls of the new 488 Challenge. New Challenges await. Montreal, however, presents a new set of difficulties. Located on an island adjacent to downtown Montreal, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – named for the great Canadian grand prix driver – has none of the dramatic elevation changes that marks Laguna Seca. Instead, the track features several long straights followed by hard braking zones, testing driver fortitude as they approach tight chicanes and hairpins. As the course is on an island, drivers will also come within inches of the numerous guardrails and concrete walls that ring the track. Drivers will have to be extremely accurate throughout the weekend to avoid the danger these walls pose. The Schedule. On track action is scheduled to begin on Friday with a twenty minute morning practice scheduled for 8:55. Friday will also feature a second twenty minute practice from 4:50pm and concluding at 5:10. On Saturday, Ferrari will take to the track from 11:15am to 11:50 for qualifying. Race 1 will be a 25-minute affair on Saturday afternoon starting at 4:30pm. Ferrari will kick off the action on Sunday with Race 2 at 11:05. The Standings. In Trofeo Pirelli, Peter Ludwig leads the pack off two wins at Laguna Seca ahead of Martin Fuentes and Ricardo Perez. In Trofeo Pirelli AM, Marc Muzzo leads a closely trailing Jean-Claude Saada and Brent Holden. Barry Zekelman is out in front in Coppa Shell, leading Karl Williams and Murray Rothlander. Joseph Rubbo has control of the 458 EVO Trofeo Pirelli class leading a chasing Trevor Baek and Oscar Paredes-Arroyo.