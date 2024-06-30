Comments from the Race 2 podium at Suzuka

After the fine weather of Race 1, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan Round 4 Race 2 was held in the rain. The race was a highly variable affair, with the starting positions changing drastically.

Yudai Uchida, Trofeo Pirelli winner: "In the rainy qualifying session, I was caught in traffic, but I was able to set a good time, and I am happy to have taken pole position. In the race I was passed by Akihiro Tsuzuki in 2nd place on the opening lap. However, in the latter half of the first lap I was able to increase my pace. I knew that the red flag that came out on the opening lap would be lifted soon, so I calculated the remaining time backwards and decided that I could keep the tires in good condition, and after the race resumed, I went full throttle to try to pull away from 2nd place. In the last 10 laps of the race, as I was dodging lapped cars, I slipped on a puddle and tire debris, lost control, went off the track, and rolled over. However, the damage seems to be minimal, so repairs should be completed by Okayama."

Motohiro Kotani, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner: “I was disappointed in Race 1 in the final, so I wanted to take revenge in Race 2. It was raining in qualifying but I did my best. I made a good start and got to the top, but I was worried because I was using used tires. But then the safety car came in and I was a little lucky because the number of laps was reduced. After the race resumed, my coach told me the gap to 2nd place, so I was able to drive with confidence. It is strange because all the three times I have won have been at Suzuka. I am actually better at Fuji Speedway.”

Phil Kim, Coppa Shell winner: “ It was raining in qualifying but I had a chance to practice at Suzuka Circuit in March so I did my best based on that experience and finished 4th. Today was also a difficult condition with some puddles, but even in this condition, I knew the high grip of slick tires and I was good at adapting to the changing environment, so I was able to pass more and more drivers in front of me. I am happy to get my second win, but I am not sure what will happen in the final round at the Okayama International Circuit, as it will be my first time there.”

Masafumi Hiwatashi, Coppa Shell Am winner: “In the qualifying session in the rain, I was not able to set the time I wanted and finished 4th, which was frustrating, but in the race, I got a good start and quickly took the lead. Toward the end of the race, Yusaku Maezawa, who was in pole position, caught up with me and I was in a tight spot, but I managed to get away from him and took my fourth win of the season. With this win, his chances of winning the class championship also went up. I am not familiar with the Okayama track, site of the last race of the season, but I will practice hard on the simulator, and I will try to complete the race without any spins or retirements to get a good result.