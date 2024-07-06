Ludwig and Gostner triumph in Portimão

At the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, on the first day of racing for the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) clinched a narrow victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Manuela Gostner (Ineco Reparto Corse RAM) secured the win in the Coppa Shell.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) emerged victorious, and Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse Ram) took the win in the Coppa Shell Am. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli 488.

Present at the Portimão circuit as Race Advisor was Miguel Molina, official Ferrari driver and recent winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the Hypercar 499P alongside Nicklas Nielsen and Antonio Fuoco.