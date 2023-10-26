Driver comments from the Race-1 Coppa Shell podium at Mugello

Christian Herdt-Wipper, Coppa Shell runner-up: “It was a very challenging race: we changed the tyres on the grid to look for more grip and at the beginning I struggled to find the right confidence with the car. In the end I managed to take second place, which is a fantastic result. I have to thank the guys in my team: they are true professionals.”

Fons Scheltema, third place in Coppa Shell: “At the beginning of the race I found myself in the middle of some drivers in the Shell Am class, but when I got through the traffic I got involved in a fine duel with my friend Christian Herdt-Wipper. I couldn’t get past him, but I had a good time. We raced fairly, but came into contact – nothing serious. However, in the last turns of the final lap I managed to pass the third and thus climb onto the podium. I’m very happy.”





