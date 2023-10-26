Driver comments from the Race-1 Coppa Shell podium at Mugello

In a gripping race, made tricky by adverse weather conditions and the rain-soaked asphalt, Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm - Baron Motorsport) clinched the win, accompanied on the Coppa Shell podium by Christian Herdt-Wipper (Emil Frey Sportivo) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing). In the Coppa Shell Am, Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) took the win ahead of title contenders: Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), second, and Motohiko Isozaki (Motors Cornes Shiba), third.
Christian Herdt-Wipper, Coppa Shell runner-up: “It was a very challenging race: we changed the tyres on the grid to look for more grip and at the beginning I struggled to find the right confidence with the car. In the end I managed to take second place, which is a fantastic result. I have to thank the guys in my team: they are true professionals.”
Fons Scheltema, third place in Coppa Shell: “At the beginning of the race I found myself in the middle of some drivers in the Shell Am class, but when I got through the traffic I got involved in a fine duel with my friend Christian Herdt-Wipper. I couldn’t get past him, but I had a good time. We raced fairly, but came into contact – nothing serious. However, in the last turns of the final lap I managed to pass the third and thus climb onto the podium. I’m very happy.”
Kirk Baerwaldt, Coppa Shell Am runner-up: “It was a great challenge with other drivers. I managed to make several overtakes. If I had one more lap to spare I could definitely have reached the top spot as well.”
Motohiko Isozaki, third place in Coppa Shell Am: “I really like the Mugello circuit, although these days the conditions keep changing, between dry track and wet track, which makes everything more difficult. Tomorrow will be the final challenge to define the title: it’s fantastic.”