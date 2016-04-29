Scarperia, 29 April 2016 - The third and fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe's Coppa Shell division takes place this Saturday and Sunday. Starting with the favourites, we have German Thomas Loefflad who dominated both races at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
. His closest rivals is the experienced Fons Scheltema, who also leads the Gentlemen's Cup.
100 races.
The Mugello weekend also marks Eric Cheung's 100th
race at the wheel of the 458 Challenge. The Canadian driver, who just notched up a win in the APAC series in Abu Dhabi, hopes to celebrate the landmark at Mugello with another victory.
Ladies Cup.
It's all to play for in the Ladies Cup, with Manuela Gostner topping the standings ahead of Deborah Mayer and Corinna Gostner. As always Mugello will be a complex encounter, where the best talents will shine.