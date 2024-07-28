Face-to-face with Bence Valint

In his second season in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, the young Hungarian Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) is one of the most exciting prospects in the championship. He has shown steady progress and has already won in the first round at Mugello this year.

We meet him at Paul Ricard, a track that Bence particularly likes. “The circuit is truly special for me, very enjoyable. Its many run-off areas allow us to push the car and the track’s limits. The weekend is going well. Even if I was a little lucky, I came second in Race-1, and we are now looking forward to the second event.”

Generally, what kind of circuit do you prefer?

“It’s hard to say. Each circuit is unique in its own way. For example, Portimão is fascinating to drive with all its changes in altitude. It’s been a lot of fun racing on that circuit, as it is on others, because of the unique characteristics that make them all special.”

This year, you are competing with the 296 Challenge. How do you find it, and what are the most obvious differences from the 488 Challenge Evo?

“The 296 Challenge is much closer to a GT3 car. I find it more enjoyable to drive and more powerful, which is clear from our faster lap times. Thanks to the setup and tyres, I also think it’s easier to drive, even in the rain. Finally, it provides more thrust when overtaking than the 488 Challenge Evo and feels lighter, requiring precise control behind the wheel.”

Shall we talk about seasonal goals?

“I think we’ve improved considerably since last season. Although the car has changed, and we’ve had to review all the settings and the overall feel, I believe I have made significant progress as a driver. You learn from the best here, and I like to strive to overcome my limits. But we have also improved as a team: we work better day-by-day, with great team spirit, making us increasingly competitive.”

You also have an extra fan in the championship: your father, Tibor, who races in the Coppa Shell. What is your relationship like on race weekends?

“We help each other a lot by looking at videos and data. I show him my videos, and we compare them. Sometimes this helps us improve, other times less so, but we always try to encourage and support each other to get better.”