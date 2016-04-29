29 aprile 2016

Scarperia, 29 April – Claudio Schiavoni tells us about the Mugello Circuit, a wonderful track owned by Ferrari. The track features some of the most iconic turns in motorsport such as the San Donato, the Bucine and the Arrabbiatas and it is here that drivers will seek precious championship points in this weekend’s two Ferrari Challenge Europe’s races. Schiavoni is one of the season’s rookie, driving the Scuderia Niki’s 458 Challenge EVO. However he already drove on this circuit at the beginning of the week on the incredible FXX K, the latest car of the exclusive Ferrari XX Programmes.