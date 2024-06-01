Race-1 winners’ comments at Balaton

The first day at Balaton was made more challenging by a circuit that was new to everyone and by variable weather conditions, alternating between sunshine and rain. After the exciting races, we heard from the winners, including newcomer Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli, the experienced Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team) in the Coppa Shell, Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) in the Coppa Shell Am, and Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) in the 488 class.

Altoè was delighted with his Ferrari Challenge Europe debut victory, thanking the team for its “excellent work” on a “fantastic car”. Morrow emphasised that the first corner was the “decisive moment” for winning the lead and ultimately the race. Nussbaumer and his team’s successful strategy of keeping with slick tyres despite the rain just before the start paid off with victory. Cheung was extremely satisfied and already looking ahead to future triumphs. Fabrizio Fontana thanked Stefano Gai, emphasising that “the whole team is like a family”.



