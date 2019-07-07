Nürburg 07 luglio 2019

Louis Prette and Jack Brown were fastest in the qualifying session for Race-2 of the Ferrari Challenge Europe held this morning at the Nürburgring circuit. The rain that fell overnight soaking the asphalt and lowering the temperature made for a tricky track but one that gradually dried out during the session. This left the final result open until the last seconds. With the lead alternating, it was Louis Prette (2:02.403) who finally came out ahead of Niccolò Schirò (2:03.023). The Formula Racing driver took advantage of being the last over the line to beat his rival by six-tenths of a second. The pole position he took today also earned him an extra point in the standings. Bjorn Grossmann (2:03.261) qualified on the second row with a much better time than yesterday, as did Thomas Neubauer (2:03.296) the last of the drivers within a second of the poleman. Fifth place on the grid went to Adam Carroll (2:03.409) who will start alongside compatriot Sam Smeeth (2:03.409), while Lennart Marioneck (2:03.989) closed in seventh. Jack Brown was the fastest in the Coppa Shell, taking pole with a time of 2:04.308. Graypaul Nottingham's driver finished ahead of Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (2:04.404) once again comfortable on this track and for a long time the fastest. Behind the two drivers came Martin Nelson (2:05.572) who in Race-2 will celebrate his 100th start in the Ferrari Challenge and Christian Overgaard (2:05.729). Third row went to Race-1 winner Martin Vyboh (2:06.271) and Oliver Plassmann (2:06.370). Then further back came John Dhillon, Franck Ruimy and Walter Ben Doeremberg.