Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific returns to Shanghai, brightening the Ferrari Racing Days

The 2019 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific will return to Shanghai International Circuit this weekend, from 23th to 26th May, as part of yearly event Ferrari Racing Days. Built up till 2004, Shanghai International Circuit is where F1 has celebrated its historical 1000th race earlier this year. Its layout was inspired by the first character of the Chinese word for Shanghai and features two long straights of more than 1 kilometer that have become quite famous in motorsport. With high speed, a very long and peculiar first corner and a layout featuring both quick and more technical sections, this track is a true challenge for the drivers at the wheel of the 488 Challenge cars to seek for highest honor.

The Standings Trofeo Pirelli AM. Opening the season in Albert Park Circuit and then racing in Sepang, Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaire Hong Kong) won three of all four races, has 81 points in his pocket and is enjoying a very comfortable lead in Trofeo Pirelli AM class. James Weiland (Ferrari of Cincinnati) is his closest chaser with 54 points. The battle between Prette and Weiland is the main rhythm in paddock. Meanwhile, Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima), who was the winner of first race and is the only other winner in this season except Prette, is in third with 49 points.

Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell class is the most open of the classes, with the top five drivers separated by only 21 points. Yanbin Xing (CTF Beijing) leads the standing after double podium in Sepang with 67 points. Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Tokyo) has 56 points in second and Jay Park (Forza Motors Korea) is in third with 50 points. While racing in motherland this weekend, Michael Choi (Blackbird Concessionaires) got two podium this season and has only a 2 points gap to the top three in Coppa Shell.

Coppa Shell AM. In the Coppa Shell AM class, Andrew Moon (Forza Motors Korea) had a strong weekend in Sepang, with a double win that gave him the leading position with 69 points. Kent Chen (Modena Motori Taiwan), won the opening race in Melbourne, is second in this class with 20 points to chasing the leader. Min Xiao (CTF Beijing) from China is 38 points in third.