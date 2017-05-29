29 maggio 2017

Shanghai, 29 May,2017 – The second round of the 2017 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific perfectly finished on the Shanghai International Circuit in China earlier on Monday as the closing program of the very spectacular Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai. The field with 27 drivers continued their speed-chasing dream in this world famous circuit with lots of fight and overtake, both experienced drivers and new member of Ferrari family had fully immersion of Prancing Horse’s sporting heritage. Trofeo Pirelli. Starting from pole position, Zen Low had a good start leading in the race. While Italian driver Phillippe Prette, who had improving performance in this whole race weekend, didn’t want to give up his winning ambition, after chasing several laps, Prette made a win-hit overtake and finally made himself on the top of podium in this Race-2. After being in second place, Zen Low tried everything he can to offense. However, only 1.697s gap means he must accept the second place in this class. Winning in yesterday’s Race 1, local hero Huilin Han found the better pace later and got the third position onto the podium. Pirelli AM. Missing the opening round of this year, Japanese driver Go Max continued his dominant performance in this weekend who won the both races of Pirelli AM class. Racing in hometown, Chinese driver Yanbin Xing kept in stable mode who started from second row and got the runner-up which marked an all-podium finish in the first four races of this season. The third place of this class belonged to Ziad Ghandour from Lebanon. Trofeo Pirelli 458. Six drivers competed in this class with their Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO cars in which Sam Lok showed over-class pace and joined the fight in 488 Challenge field in some point of the race. Two Chinese drivers Min Xiao and Sky Chen all extend their smooth pace in this race weekend and got the other two positions of podium in turns. Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell, the competition is much more than exciting. Japanese driver Makoto Fujiwara and Chinese Kan Zang pitched from start to the end. In the end, Fujiwara got another win in this class to achieve back-to-back win in this round. And Kan Zang who joined the Ferrari Challenge family first time in this weekend improved his result step-by-step with third place in Race-1 and then second place in today’s Race-2. The third place went to David Dicker from New Zealand who is also the winner of Gentlemen Cup. Kanthicha Chimsiri from Thailand won the Ladies Cup today. Schedule. Finishing two races of the Round 2, next round of this year’s Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will come to entirely new Zhejiang International Circuit as its opening event in Jun 9th to 11th.