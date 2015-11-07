07 novembre 2015

Scarperia, 7 November - Steve Wyatt (Barbagallo Perth) won the Trofeo Pirelli race on Saturday securing the championship, beating Indonesia's Renaldi Hutasoit (Viro Water Ferrari Jakarta) to go back to the top of the standings. The Australian had lost the race and his championship lead on Friday. Third place went to another Indonesian driver, David Tjiptobiantoro (Jakarta Ferrari). Pirelli Am. Lebanon's Ziad Ghandour (Scuderia Lebanon) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, after a fierce battle with overall leader, China's Wei Xu (CTF Group), and Korea's Jung Hoon Youn (FMK). Coppa Shell. Chinese standard bearer Xin Jin (Elite Group) strengthened his lead in the Coppa Shell with his win on Saturday. Japan's Ken Seto (Rosso Scuderia KK) came second, followed by China's Bo Song (CTF Group).