14 aprile 2016

Abu Dhabi, 13 April 2016 – The second round of the 2016 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will return once again to Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, for an exhilarating weekend of racing. The drivers will be as usual divided into three classes: the Trofeo Pirelli, the Pirelli AM and the Coppa Shell, split according to their experience and driving level. All participants seen in action will race in the 458 Challenge EVO model, a car that has reached a top level of competitiveness allowing their driver to jump from the one-make series to senior GT championships as shown by Aleksey Basov, Coppa Shell Champion in 2012 and winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours last year on the 458 Italia GTE. After round 1. Following the last race held on 6 March at Suzuka International Circuit, Japan, Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia leads the Trofeo Pirelli class, followed by Florian Merckx from Belgium and Steve Wyatt from Australia. It was two wins in a row for James Weiland from the US in the Pirelli AM races, thus landing him at the top of the table. He is followed by Eric Cheung from Canada. Elsewhere, Liang Wang from China found success in both races as well in the Coppa Shell category. With a valiant effort, he maintained his lead in this class, with Yugo Tanabe from Japan in hot pursuit in second place. Schedule. The Ferrari Challenge drivers will undertake four rounds of practice sessions this weekend on the spectacular Yas Marina circuit that offered the perfect scenario for the Finali Mondiali in 2014. The first race of the weekend will be on Friday at 7:30 pm (17.30 CET) while the second green flag will be waved on Saturday at 7:00pm local time (17 CET).