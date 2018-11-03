03 novembre 2018

Monza – Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaires) took the race win and the championship in a chaotic race that saw multiple changes for the lead. The sunshine that began in the European race continued and a true dry line emerged, allowing the APAC series to finally run on slick tires. Trofeo Pirelli. A race long battle for supremacy gripped the front of the APAC field as Alex Au (Blackbird Concessionaires) and Philippe Prette did battle, virtually from the off. The Italian started from the lead and maintained his advantage through the first chicane but the Hong Kong driver was never far behind. Despite missing the braking for the first chicane with 20 minutes to go, he was soon again at Prette’s bumper and finally made a move stick a few minutes later. That was not the end of it, as Prette was able to execute a pass with five minutes to go. It would prove to be the pass for the championship. Alex went off in his pursuit and so was unable to mount another challenge. Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima) rounded out the podium in third. Coppa Shell. Tani Hanna (Scuderia Lebanon) took the win after a dramatic moment early in the race. The Lebanese driver spun, but thankfully had enough of a cushion that he was able to continue without any negative affect. He was followed by Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) for his first podium of the weekend and Tiger Wu (Modena Motori) followed them home in third. Coppa Shell AM. Newly minted champion, David Dicker (Continental Cars NZ) took his second win of the weekend, having worked his way there after starting a bit further back on the grid. David was followed to the finish by Kent Chen (Modena Motori), the pair finishing over 11 seconds apart. Kent started second and ultimately maintained that position. Grant Baker (Continental Cars NZ) also maintained his position, starting and finishing third. Polesitter Alex Wu ultimately fell out of contention, falling to fourth at the finish. Schedule. This race concluded the Asia Pacific leg of the Ferrari Challenge. The Finali Mondiali will take place on Sunday starting at 9.00 for Coppa Shell AM, 10.35 for Coppa Shell and 12.55 for Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli AM