15 settembre 2017

Singapore, 15th September — The 2017 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific will once again make its return to Singapore for its 6th round of the season in support of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. The Marina Bay Street Circuit will see 30 drivers getting behind the wheel of the new 488 Challenge for two adrenalin-filled races around the 5.065 km unique street circuit located near the harbourside. The Standings Following the last race held on 26th – 27th August at the Sepang International Circuit, Philippe Prette tops the Trofeo Pirelli standings with 161 points, a perennial occupant of the podium so far this season and with five wins to his name. Angelo Negro is his nearest rival, with six podiums including a victory in ten races. Negro in turn has a fourteen-point lead over Zen Low, who made his debut this season in the series. The winner of the latest race in Sepang, Han Huilin is a close fourth in the standings. The Trofeo Pirelli Am is the most open of the classes, with the highly consistent Tiger Wu out in front after seven podiums. Six points behind comes Ken Seto, winner in Race-1 at Sepang, followed by Yanbing Xing. In the Coppa Shell standings leader Makoto Fujiwara, has been dominant both in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, and clinched another victory in Sepang. The fast-improving rookie Eric Zang is the first of his pursuers, followed by Grant Baker in third who also tops the Gentlemen's Cup. Thailand's Kanthicha Chimsiri will be defending her lead in the Ladies' Cup. All eyes are on Australia's (but a Singapore resident) Martin Berry who has already been crowned 2017 champion of the 458 Challenge EVO class. Min Xiao is in second with four podiums, while Sam Lok follows in third. Schedule Today’s schedule sees one Practice session and Qualifying will take place tonight at 7.15PM local time under the floodlights. The first race of the weekend will take place on Saturday at 4.40PM local time and the second race on Sunday at 3.15PM local time.