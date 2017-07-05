05 luglio 2017

Oyama, 6 July 2017 - The Ferrari Challenge APAC returns for its fourth round of the season, held on the legendary Fuji track at the foot of Japan's sacred mountain, from July 7th to 9th. Trofeo Pirelli. Philippe Prette tops the Trofeo Pirelli standings, a perennial occupant of the podium so far this season and with three wins to his name. Zen Low is his nearest rival, with four podiums in five races. Low in turn has a two-point lead over Angelo Negro, winner of the first race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Pirelli Am. The Trofeo Pirelli Am is the most open of the classes, with the highly consistent Yanbin Xing out in front after four podiums in five races. Three points behind comes home driver Ken Seto, winner in Race-2 at Abu Dhabi, followed by Race-1 victor Tiger Wu, five points off the summit. Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell everyone is expecting a fifth triumph for Makoto Fujiwara, dominant both in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai and eagerly awaited on track by friends and fans keen to see another great performance. Andrew Moon is the first of his pursuers, followed by David Dicker in third who also tops the Gentlemen's Cup for the over-55s. Thailand's Kanthicha Chimsiri will be defending her lead in the Ladies' Cup. Trophy Pirelli 458. All eyes are on Australia's Martin Berry who, bolstered by three victories, heads the 458 Challenge EVO class. Min Xiao is in second with three podiums, while Sam Lok, winner of Race-2 in Shanghai, follows in third. The Challenge drivers will undertake five rounds of practice sessions this week, with the first race on Saturday July 8th at 4:00 PM local time and the second race on Sunday July 9th at 4:30 PM local time.