09 giugno 2016

Shanghai, 9 June - The Ferrari Challenge APAC is back on track this weekend with one of the most anticipated races of the season, which takes place during the Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai, one of Asia's main motorsports events. Twenty-nine cars will be on track for the third round of the season. They will include almost all the champions of the category in the three classes, Trofeo Pirelli, Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell. Trofeo Pirelli. The rankings are extremely tight in the Trofeo Pirelli, with Steve Wyatt on top after his victory in Abu Dhabi and two podiums. However, the Australian is only one point ahead of Belgium's Florian Merckx, winner of Race-1 at Suzuka, and two in front of Renaldi Martin Hutasoit, winner of Race-2 and second in Race-1 at Suzuka. All three drivers will battle it out on the spectacular Shanghai International Circuit. Pirelli Am. Canada's Eric Cheung tops the standings in the Pirelli Am class. He is favourite in Shanghai on a wave of enthusiasm after his victory in Race-2 at Abu Dhabi and two second places in Suzuka. His closest rival is China's Xin Jin, who has notched up two podiums so far this season, while America's James Weiland is in the reckoning after two wins at Suzuka. Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell has the clearest front-runner, China's Liang Wang who has enjoyed an extraordinary start with a one-two at Suzuka and victory in Race-2 at Abu Dhabi. His closest rival is Japan's Ken Seto, with three second places in four races. Race-1 is scheduled for 2:15 pm on Friday (8:15 pm CET) while Race-2 will be on Saturday at 1:45 pm (7:45 pm CET).